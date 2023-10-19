WARREN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A semi truck fire has closed a portion of U.S. Route 422 Thursday morning.
Crews were called to Route 422 and Templeton Road around 6:30 a.m.
The area is down to one lane. The fire is put out.
No injuries were confirmed.
by: Michael Reiner
