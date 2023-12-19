WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Recipients of the Salvation Army of Warren’s Angel Tree toy drive picked up their gifts Tuesday.

The Salvation Army and student volunteers from Lordstown High School loaded up about 50 cars every half hour beginning at 10 a.m.

The Salvation Army expected to load the presents in about 500 cars throughout the day.

There were 722 families with more than 1,800 children on the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree list this year.

“You know, it takes a lot of work from our employees to all the volunteers that are here helping, so it’s good to finally see it come to fruition,” said Salvation Army Capt. Kiley Williams.

The remaining 222 families are scheduled to pick up their gifts Wednesday.