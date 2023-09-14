WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salvation Army of Trumbull County has announced the dates it will accept applications for Christmas assistance for the 2023 holiday season.

Applications will be accepted from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Oct. 10-13 and from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 17-19.

To qualify for assistance, Trumbull County residents must provide the following:

Current photo ID for all adults in the home

Proof of all household income for the past 30 days

If applicable, a printout of assistance received from Job and Family Services

If the family does not receive any public assistance: insurance cards and birth certificates for all children in the home

Proof of address

Applications for toys will be accepted only for families with children aged 14 and under.

The Salvation Army will also host a Christmas drive-through food giveaway from 10 a.m. until noon on Dec. 15. One box of food will be distributed per car, totaling around enough for 500. No application is necessary to take part in the food drive.

The Trumbull County Salvation Army is located at 270 Franklin Street SE in Warren.