WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rock out for a good cause this Saturday at Ross’s Eatery and Pub.

Chuck Gisewhite will be hosting the Rock for Care event, which runs from 3-11 p.m. Gisewhite is a musician, and the cause he’s promoting is the Care Closet at Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

It’s the fifth year they’ve done this for the Care Closet.

“I’ve been a musician for over 50 years, and I decided I wanted to give something back, so I reached out to St. Joseph Hospital. I asked them how I can raise money for those with cancer at the hospital. They created the ‘Care Closet’ specifically to set aside money we raise,” Gisewhite said.

Gisewhite’s mother battled cancer five times, so this cause is really special to him. The fund goes toward patients with cancer.

New to the event this year, there will be a poker motorcycle run in the morning, and Lordstown Mayor Arlo Hill will be sitting in the dunking booth. A 50/50 raffle and gift baskets are available, plus a new guitar will be auctioned off.

The music will be non-stop, with acoustic acts in between the electric bands.

The event raised $4,000 for the Care Closet last year, and Gisewhite hopes to beat that amount this year.

Ross’s Eatery and Pub is located at 8421 Tod Ave SW in Warren.