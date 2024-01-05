WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The line Thursday night outside Warren’s Robins Theatre stretched all along East Market Street. A block away at the Horseshoe Bar some people nursed drinks, waiting to get into the venue.

“It brings people from out of town to the area,” said Alisha McCready, owner of the Horseshoe Bar.

Developer Mark Marvin spent $5 million renovating the Robins Theatre, which last year hosted 149 events. Marvin says the Robins is making money.

“We hear a lot of people come in and say this is our x number trip here, our 10th time here. We have people that literally come to every single show,” Marvin said.

On this night, it was Elvis impersonator Dean Z. And while the Robins is known for tribute bands, Marvin says this year’s goal is to get one big-name act a month. It seats 1,400 and not every event must be sold out to be profitable.

“When we look at a crowd that’s between 700 and 800, we really consider that a very good crowd for most any show,” Marvin said.

Changes have been made. A railing was added in the balcony. The Robins Club opened next door, and this year a loge will go where the projection equipment used to be.

“To try and get corporations involved or we will just rent it out on a show-by-show basis,” Marvin said.

On show nights, the parking lots in downtown Warren are full. People are using the restaurants and bars, and the economic impact of the Robins on Warren has been positive.

“People see that and say you know, I want to be downtown. Maybe I want to be a part of that. So they’re starting to invest, not only just buying a building or something like that downtown but doing a business that they’ve always wanted to do. So, they’re bringing business into existing buildings, renting that space and starting out. I think they are doing quite well,” Marvin said.

The Robins has another 16 shows booked between now and the end of March and more are expected to be announced in a couple of weeks.