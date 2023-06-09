WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday night at the Warren Amphitheater, the season’s first River Rock at the Amp concert will take place.

The amphitheater seats around 4,500, and there will likely be that many in attendance because the Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges will be playing, and they’re always a big draw.

This is the 14th season of River Rock at the Amp, which features tribute bands. Later this season, there will be tribute bands of Journey, Billy Joel and Elton John, Garth Brooks and Bob Seger.

“It really works. You’re never going to see Pink Floyd again, the real Pink Floyd. You’re never going to see the real Led Zeppelin, the real Queen. These bands that we bring in really are tremendous. They are the best of the best,” said Ken Haidaris, president of Sunrise Entertainment, which promotes River Rock at the Amp.

There are some big draws at the venue, like the setting of the amphitheater along the Mahoning River, the music and even the admission price. It’s $10 a ticket. Haidaris says that featuring tribute bands and not big-name acts is what keeps it affordable.