WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a 2020 murder in Warren.

Gregory Stallworth, 29, is facing a murder charge stemming from the September 2020 shooting death of Queysean Sallis. Sallis was shot near the Hampshire House Apartments in Warren.

Marshals say Stallworth is a little over six feet tall and weighs about 263 pounds. He was last known to be in the Warren and Youngstown area. Anyone with information on Stallworth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-4WANTED or text WANTED to 847411.