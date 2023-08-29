WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren were called to investigate a report that a 17-year-old girl had been pistol-whipped during an argument.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 400 block of Southern Boulevard NW, where they saw two girls arguing. Police separated the two and detained one of the girls who they say was not listening to officers.

According to a police report, that girl had reportedly been hit in the face with a gun during an argument over a stolen Xbox. The suspect reportedly tried to leave but was stopped by bystanders and then went inside an apartment in the area.

Police did not see the suspect outside and were not able to go inside the apartment to look for the suspect, the report stated.

The report says the girl had a large lump on her forehead from the alleged attack, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers again had to separate another group of juveniles from fighting before they left the area.