WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say they found suspected drugs in a man’s fanny pack following a traffic stop and foot chase in Warren on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, officers spotted a man who was known to them in a vehicle traveling east on Atlantic Street toward North Park. According to a police report, an officer pulled the vehicle over for a tinted window violation and said the passenger, identified as Lewis Powell, III, 27, jumped out of the car and ran as it came to a stop.

An officer took Powell into custody after he tripped and fell to the ground, according to the report. Police said he was wearing a fanny pack at the time, which was found to contain a bag of marijuana, a bag of suspected crack cocaine, over 100 blue tablets, an unknown green tablet and a digital scale. Police said he also dropped two cell phones while he was running, which were collected as evidence.

Powell was also found to be carrying $680 in cash.

Police said no contraband was found in the vehicle, except a small chunk of what appeared to be crack cocaine between the driver’s seat and door.

The driver was charged with driving under a suspended license, and both the driver and Powell were booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

Powell is charged with obstructing official business with additional charges pending tests on the suspected drugs.