WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a mother reported that two men tried to lure her young daughter and a friend into their vehicle.

According to a police report, the two girls, one 8 years old, were at Burbank Park on Friday around 7:30 p.m.

The girls said a black Ford Explorer pulled up next to them with two men inside. The men asked if they were OK, to which they responded that they were. Then, the men told them to get into the car so they could take them home. The girls told the men, “no.”

At that time, a couple walking their dog noticed what was happening. They walked over and asked the girls if they knew the men. The men responded and said that they were relatives of the girls, but the girls said they did not know them. The couple told police that the men then drove off but continued to wave to the girls to follow them.

The couple walked the girls home to make sure they made it safely.

Police went back to the park to see if there was surveillance footage. The report states the park is working on providing that to police.

The men were described as Black men, both bald, one “buff” and one “skinny.” They both had close-shaven beards and were wearing all black. Another man was seen standing close to the girls, but it’s unclear if he was involved.