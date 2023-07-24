WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he admitted to throwing a dolly and pulling out a knife during a dispute in Warren.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Southern Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. They spoke to the manager of the apartment complex, who reported that he and an employee were unloading items from a vehicle in the parking lot when the suspect, 52-year-old Anthony Doolittle, approached them because he wanted to park in the spot that was occupied by their vehicle.

The manager reported that he tried to explain to Doolittle that he could park there when they were done unloading the vehicle, but he said Doolittle argued with them and then picked up a dolly and threw it at him.

The manager said his leg was injured as he tried to avoid the dolly.

According to a police report, Doolittle then reportedly pulled out a knife and started chasing the manager around the parking lot with it. The man told police that he believed he was going to be stabbed by Doolittle.

Police questioned Doolittle at his apartment. He confirmed the manager’s story as to what happened but said he threw the dolly at the truck and not the manager, according to the report. The report stated that Doolittle also admitted to pulling out the knife, saying the manager had threatened him on a previous occasion.

Police said Doolittle was found with a folding knife in his pocket.

Police arrested him and took him to the Trumbull County Jail. He faces a felonious assault charge.

Doolittle pleaded not guilty to the charge in Warren Municipal Court on Friday, and he is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.