WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a 24-year-old man on a warrant during an investigation into shots fired in Warren on Friday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of Fourth Street SW and Highland Avenue SW, where they found multiple shell casings in the driveway of a home on Highland Avenue.

While searching for a suspect, police noticed the front door of the home was open and live rounds and casings were also found inside, according to a police report. The house across the street also appeared to have bullet holes in the front and back of the house, as well as multiple casings on the ground outside.

During a welfare check at that home, police located a man who was wanted on a warrant. The man had an injury to his thumb, which was grazed by a bullet.

Crews treated him for his injuries at the scene, and he was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Police say the homeowner would not consent to a further search of the house, so officers left after collecting the casings as evidence.