WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police took a report from an employee of a local fast-food restaurant, who reported an attack by a customer earlier this month.

Officers were called to the restaurant on W. Market St. on Thursday night for a report that a customer caused a disturbance in the line after she was denied a large cup of free ice.

An employee reported that the suspect had been involved in a previous incident around Oct. 1 when she caused another disturbance following the denial of free ice. According to a police report, the suspect allegedly threw around 15 CDs at the employee, one of which hit the employee’s arm.

The employee told police that the suspect then went out to the parking lot and continued causing a disturbance, threatening to “mace” the employee.

Police took a report, though no charges have been filed at this time.