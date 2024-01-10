WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man who was recently sentenced in a Youngstown shooting case pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to charges in a separate domestic violence case.

Quin’daz Stubbs, 27, received a 24-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to a third-degree domestic violence charge.

Stubbs was charged with a felony because of three previous domestic violence and assault charges within the last three years in Warren Municipal Court, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

This case involved an incident on Oct. 1, 2023, at a Union Street SW home, where a 22-year-old woman was beaten and choked, prosecutors said.

On Oct, 30, 2023, Stubbs was also sentenced to serve four years in prison in a Youngstown shooting case. The shooting on March 25 injured a woman on Benita Street on Youngstown’s North Side.