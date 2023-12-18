WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Representative Mike Loychik (R) wants to move to the other side of the statehouse.

He is running for Ohio’s 32nd State Senate District.

“I’m tired of sitting on the sidelines and seeing a lack of representation in the 32nd State Senate District,” he said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

He said he plans to fight for an agenda that is “America first, Ohio first.”

He is currently a representative for parts of Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

Sen. Sandra O’Brien currently holds the seat and is running for reelection. She told WKBN in a statement that she is proud of her work, specifically, paving on the Trumbull County Fairgrounds and getting funding for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Airport.