WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A renowned cardiac surgeon is accepting new patients after joining the medical staff at Trumbull and Sharon Regional medical senters.

Dr. Mark Suzuki is well-trained in cardiothoracic and cardiovascular surgeries. He returns to the region after spending four years working in Augusta, Georgia.

He previously grew a cardiac program in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, from 50 hearts a year to 500. His goal is to build and grow the cardiac program at both Trumbull and Sharon. He said it will give patients the chance to have heart procedures done locally, instead of traveling to Cleveland or Pittsburgh.

“What it allows people to do is give people a choice,” Suzuki said. “My goal is to provide high-quality, patient-centered care, and it’s something that is really what we all should be doing now anyway.”

Currently, routine heart procedures such as coronary bypass graft surgery, arrhythmia surgery, and valve replacement and repairs are offered. Suzuki said that as the program grows, they’ll be able to offer more procedures.