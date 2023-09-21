WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The people who work with those suffering from drug addiction issued a resolution this week against the legalization of marijuana in Ohio.

Members of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board are urging voters to oppose Issue 2, which would legalize the drug for recreational use.

The board cited information from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration which indicates that marijuana is addictive and that approximately 1 in 10 people who use it will become addicted, and it goes up to 1 in 6 if someone starts using marijuana before age 18.

The resolution was unanimously approved by all board members.