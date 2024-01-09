WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several organizations are coming together this week for a rally in support of Brittney Watts who is facing a fifth-degree felony charge of abuse of a corpse after a miscarriage last September.

Watts, 33, is accused of trying to plunge a toilet after having a miscarriage delivery at 22 weeks while using the restroom. Investigators said they found a baby stuck in a toilet at Watts’ home on Sept. 22.

“She said she felt the baby come out and there was a big splash,” said Det. Nick Carney, with the Warren Police Department.

During a grand jury investigation, Forensic Pathologist Dr. George Sterbenz testified an autopsy found no injury to the fetus, and that the unborn fetus had died before passing through the birth canal. He said Watts’ medical records showed she visited the hospital twice before the delivery.

This case has enraged abortion rights advocates and other groups.

“A Rally in Support of Brittney Watts” has been organized by Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods (ACTION), iVote Black, and If/When/How, a national advocacy group of lawyers for reproductive justice for Thursday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Warren.

Organizers and other supporters will be present to address the crowd, offer prayer and emphasize the importance of supporting individuals like Brittany, who find themselves entangled in legal battles related to similar tragic circumstances, according to a news release from ACTION.

“We believe that this public demonstration is both appropriate and powerful in that it not only provides an opportunity for community participation but for partnership between local and national advocacy groups,” Rev. Todd Johnson, president of ACTION, said in a statement.