WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Queen’s “Rhapsody” tour may have just ended but you still have a chance to hear some of the band’s iconic songs performed live.

“Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen” will perform at the Packard Music Hall in Warren on March 1, 2024, at 8 p.m.

You can get pre-sale tickets online this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. by using the password PACKARD. They go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

They’ll cost between $19.75 and $59.75.