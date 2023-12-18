WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man and woman were convicted of charges related to the “over the top” discipline of two children, prosecutors said.

Dennis Williams, 46, and his wife Erica R. Williams, 38, will both undergo background investigations before their sentencing.

Erica Williams pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree attempted endangering children charge, a felony that carries a maximum 18-month prison sentence, while Dennis Williams pleaded to a first-degree misdemeanor endangering children offense that carries a maximum sentence of 180 days in the county jail, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

The plea hearing offset a jury trial that was scheduled to start Monday.

The two were charged after Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Mayburn Barclay Road in November 2022 on reports that a child was being abused.

According to a report, a woman called 911 saying her daughter had received messages from the victim on Snapchat that read Dennis and Erica Williams were pushing her head underwater in the bathtub.

Deputies said Dennis Williams answered the door and admitted that he had been disciplining the girl but said he had just been “talking to her and correcting her behavior.”

Deputies then went into the house to check on the welfare of those inside the home and said they found Erica Williams covered in water.

Erica and Dennis told investigators that a counselor told them to place the girl in cold water in the bathtub to “calm her down.” They denied pushing her head underwater but said her hair was wet because they poured water on her head and said she would go underwater when she started “fighting and kicking” at them.

Investigators said the girl was visibly upset and was crying. They said both children who were in the home at the time had bruises on their arms that they said were from being restrained by Dennis and Erica Williams.