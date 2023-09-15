WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, more than 60 people who were killed during the Vietnam War and Operation Iraqi Freedom were honored on Friday.

Their names were read aloud while roses were laid on a cage in their honor.

It was all part of a ceremony observing POW/MIA Recognition Day at the Veterans Memorial in Warren.

Since 1979, the third Friday in September has been designated to honor service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

The Department of Defense says as of May, more than 81,000 Americans are missing from past conflicts.

“It’s important to remember the names because, as us veterans, if we don’t remember our brothers from the past, they will be forgotten,” said Kenneth David, D.A.V. Trumbull County Chapter #11.

In honor of the national day of recognition, the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club is taking part in a 24-hour vigil on Courthouse Square. It ends at noon on Saturday.