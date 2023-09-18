WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police are working to determine who owned a dog that was found abandoned tied to a metal stake.

According to a police report, officers found the dog behind a home on Swallow Street SW on Sunday. Officers noted the dog climbed under a fence and wrapped itself around a tree.

Officers say even if the dog could move, there wasn’t any food or clean water near it.

The dog, now named Clarence, also had noticeable scars. A neighbor told police it had been there since the day before.

“It’s just very irresponsible to chain a dog up in that situation knowing full well they don’t [have] access to the food, the water, and they can get themselves in a lot of trouble jumping over the fence, going under the fence,” said Jason Cooke of the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is now caring for Clarence.