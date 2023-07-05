WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say the victim of a stabbing showed up at a local hospital but refused to provide them with details as to what happened.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, arrived at Trumbull Regional Medical Center just before 5 a.m. Saturday and reported that he had been stabbed in the arm, according to a police report. The report states that the cut was superficial, and the injury was listed as apparently minor.

Police said they tried to question the man as to what happened, but he changed his story and said he fell and “nobody hurt me.” He also told police that he wasn’t a “snitch” and stuck his middle finger up, telling officers to “take a picture of that.”

Police left with no information but a report was taken.