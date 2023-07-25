WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police responded to a report of shots fired through an apartment in Warren on Saturday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Berkshire Drive.

Police said there were two holes in the apartment caused by what they believed to be projectiles. The tenant told police that she heard a loud bang and saw one of the holes through the wall. Reports said that there was a hole in the doorway.

No injuries were reported, and no guns were found in the apartment.

A report was filed.