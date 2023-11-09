WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several thousand fentanyl pills, cash and guns were seized in a drug raid in Warren.

Police say following an extensive investigation, the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city.

During the search, detectives say they recovered several thousand fentanyl pills, five firearms, approximately $40,000 in cash and numerous stolen items.

The investigation continues with more arrests to follow, according to police.

The department thanked the community on its Facebook page for their continued support.