WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating after a man was shot while visiting with friends following a break-in Tuesday night.

According to the report, officers were called to a house on Bingham Avenue in Warren Tuesday night. There, they found a 27-year-old Warren man with a gunshot wound to his lower back, several missing teeth and a bloody mouth. The victim’s family was with him at the house when officers arrived.

The report states that the man was involved in a shooting that occurred in the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing area earlier that evening.

The victim told officers that he’d gone to a home in the area of Niles Road with a friend to visit another acquaintance. While there, two masked suspects broke inside the home and attacked the group.

The victim said one of the suspects punched him in the mouth, knocking out several of his teeth. He said he was able to run away from the residence when he heard a gunshot. The report states that the victim hadn’t realized he’d been shot until he got into his car and started driving home, where upon arrival, his grandmother called police.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police searched the area of Niles Road and Roman Street but did not find any evidence. No arrests have been made at this time but police continue to investigate.