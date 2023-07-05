WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police found 11 shell casings in the roadway after investigating a report of shots fired in Warren.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, police were called to an area in the 2600 block of Niles Rd. SE for a report of shots being heard in the area.

A caller reported that a car drove by, shooting in the area of Benton and Van Wye. Officers arrived to find 11 spent shell casings on the road, closer to Benton Street.

The shells were collected as evidence, and officers did not locate any damage to the surrounding buildings.