WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a suspicious fire in Warren over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Van Wye Street SE around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a police report, firefighters were on scene around 5:15 p.m. to clear the smoke. The homeowner, a 47-year-old man, told investigators that a neighbor had informed him that kids had been throwing something at the porch right before it went up in smoke.

Police noted that there was damage to a front door, which was broken, and what appeared to be fire damage to several broken boards.