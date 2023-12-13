WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 12-year-old boy went to the hospital Monday with second-degree burns after reports say a friend set his foot on fire while he was sleeping.

Police spoke with the boy, who reported that he was staying at his friend’s house when his friend put what he believed was hand sanitizer on his foot and lit it on fire. He said he woke up to his foot on fire and ran to the bathroom to put the fire out, according to a police report.

The boy’s grandmother said she initially wasn’t informed about the injury but later took her grandson to the emergency room for treatment of the burn.

Police said the boy’s foot had large fluid blisters and was swollen, and a nurse said it appeared to be a second-degree burn.

When asked why his friend would set his foot on fire, the boy told police that it was something his friend had seen on Instagram.

A report was taken but charges weren’t immediately filed.