WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a long line outside of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority on Tuesday. People were waiting to sign up to get an appointment to apply for Section 8 housing. We spoke with one of the people in line about why they were waiting for so long.

Carol Henderson works for the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, which is in the same building as the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. She helped pass out bags with bottled water and resources to those waiting in line.

“I’ve had people call me and say, ‘I need housing. Where can I get housing? Because they raised my rent.’ The landlords are raising the rent since COVID. Everybody’s rent has gone up or is going up. They might be working a couple jobs and still not able to pay their rent,” Henderson said.

That’s exactly what Sarah says is happening to her. She didn’t feel comfortable going on camera or sharing her last name. She plans to wait overnight to be one of the first people in the door.

“Our apartments had been sold. We had new property managers. Property managers came and introduced themselves over the weekend and they said there’s going to be a lot of changes in the future. So right away I’m thinking of rent increase,” Sarah said.

She says the price of rent for new renters has gone up.

“I went online and looked at the apartments and they had already, the rent had already been raised $230. So I have until September to figure out what to do,” Sarah said.

She says she works three jobs and is still worried she might lose her apartment if the rent goes up and she doesn’t qualify for Section 8 housing.

“I’ve lived in my apartment for the last 11 years. I love it. I don’t want to move,” Sarah said.