WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two prison inmates from Trumbull County serving lengthy prison sentences were recently denied parole by the Adult Parole Authority.

Christopher Daniel, 54, will now remain in prison until at least March 2026 following his latest hearing where parole was denied.

Daniel was sentenced in 1989 to 37 years to life in prison in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for his role in the brutal 1988 attack on George and Kathryn Melnick in the southeast part of Warren during a home invasion.

George Melnick was killed in the attack and his wife suffered from blindness and other permanent injuries until she died. Prosecutors said that Daniel, an accomplice, hit Kathryn Melnick with a piece of cinderblock, causing her injuries.

Andre “Flip” Williams, convicted of killing George Melnick, was sentenced to death and is still on death row.

Also denied parole was Clyde Bush, 73, who is serving eight life sentences after he was convicted in 1989 of the molestation of two children at his wife’s daycare center in Howland.

Bush has served 34 years in prison so far. He is next set for a parole hearing in March 2027.

The children Bush is accused of attacking were ages 2 to 6 and the abuse occurred over a 10-year period.

Prosecutor Dennis Watkins opposed parole for both men. County Sheriff Paul Monroe, who investigated the Bush case as a detective with the Howland Police Department, has in the past opposed any early release for Bush.