WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ahead of Veterans Day Saturday, VFW Post 1090 is celebrating its 100th anniversary by taking part in this year’s Trumbull County Veterans Day parade.

The parade stepped off at noon in downtown Warren.

For 100 years, the local VFW post has been a cornerstone in the community, providing resources and support for veterans across the area.

Before the parade, VFW leaders held a ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church. Historical photos and other war memorabilia from the Trumbull County Historical Society were on display.

The Cortland Community Band played a selection of patriotic tunes as attendees were given flags so they could also be a part celebration. Local servicemen and women were saluted and honored.

The whole day is an opportunity to pause, say thank you and recognize the sacrifices veterans have made.

The post plans to host an open house celebrating its 100 years with the community after the Veterans Day parade. All are welcome to attend.

