WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- On Tuesday, agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant in the city of Warren where drugs were seized.

Agents conducted a search warrant at an apartment complex on Washington Avenue Northeast.

Reports said that agents recovered gun ammunition, 140 grams of suspected meth, 1 gram of suspected fentanyl, and 1 gram of suspected heroin, pills, and marijuana.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said that charges are pending further investigation and the analysis of evidence to be taken to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Warren City Police Street Crimes Unit, Howland Police Department, and the Brookfield Police Department assisted with the search warrant and investigation.