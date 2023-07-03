WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Police Department is investigating after a shooting early Monday morning left one man dead.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, Warren police responded to a shooting at the 1900 block of S Feederle, which is located in the area of the Trumbull homes. A First News crew member was on scene and reported at least 20 evidence markers.

Officers located a male victim who had been shot multiple times, according to reports. He was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release the identity of the victim.

Detectives are currently investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Nicole Smith at 330-841-2684.