WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio first lady Fran DeWine was in the Valley Tuesday with Governor Mike DeWine.

She spent part of the morning at Kidz First Pediatric Clinic in Warren. The first lady’s staff is making a video to promote the concept that Food is Medicine.

The program by Second Harvest gives food boxes to those that struggle financially. Fran DeWine spoke about how important it is to have programs like this in Ohio.

“Food is medicine. If we give our kids good, healthy food then they are going to be healthier. I think it’s just really critical that we do projects like this. I’m real happy to see it here,” she said.

The first lady also learned about the collaboration between Second Harvest and ONE Health Ohio. The center makes quality healthcare available and affordable to everyone.

Governor Mike DeWine was in Warren for the groundbreaking of the West Warren Industrial Park.