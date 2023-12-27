WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s senior assistant attorney general has filed a motion in the state’s case to keep convicted murderer Danny Lee Hill on Ohio’s death row.

Ohio Assistant Attorney General Stephen Maher filed two separate motions Wednesday with the 11th District Court of Appeals relating to Hill’s latest attempt to prove an intellectual disability, which would make him ineligible for the death penalty if proven.

According to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, one motion asks for a full panel of all five judges of the district court to rehear the case. In the other, he is requesting the court to advise the Ohio Supreme Court that it believes there is a disagreement on an issue of law between various Ohio courts of appeal, thereby requiring a review by the Ohio Supreme Court to clearly state the law in Ohio.

Hill won his latest appeal, with the court saying that Hill should have his intellectual disability evaluated using modern-day standards, however, Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says that previous rulings showed that Hill’s intellectual disability has been “examined and re-examined” by the court in several post-conviction motions for a new trial, which has been affirmed by the 11th District Court of Appeals.

Watkins says Hill claimed to have a new opinion on his intellectual disability on the same claim he lost years ago. He said it is an example of a violation of an Ohio law that was adopted to prevent or limit endless challenges or appeals.

Hill has filed 30 appeals over 37 years of litigation in his capital murder case. He was convicted in the 1985 rape, kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife in Warren.

Hill’s execution date is scheduled for July 22, 2026, however, there is a moratorium on executions in the state of Ohio over the lack of lethal injection drugs.