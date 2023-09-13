WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he took a piece of “Star Wars” memorabilia from a show in Liberty.

Gerardo Sanchez, 32, of Syracuse, N.Y., pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree theft charge in connection to the theft of a cast-iron “Star Wars” spaceship valued at about $2,900.

The ship was on display at a February 2023 conference in Liberty Township, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case was turned over from Girard Municipal Court to a Trumbull County grand jury in April. Sanchez was indicted in June.

The item stolen was a “TiIE bomber” replica from the Star Wars collection, according to a report from Liberty Township police.

Sanchez will be sentenced Oct. 17 following a background investigation.