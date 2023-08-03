WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury did not return an indictment against a Liberty Township man who was facing child pornography charges.

The jury returned a no-bill in the case against Dennis Heil, 70. Grand jury proceedings are not public, so it’s unclear why charges aren’t moving forward.

Police arrested Heil on a warrant in May at his home for a felony charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Heil was accused of using social media on March 17 to exchange videos of minors engaged in sexual activity.

The police report states that officers confiscated Heil’s phone as evidence during his arrest.