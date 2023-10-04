WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury declined to return an indictment against a man who faced child endangering and drug charges in Girard.

Charges against Joshua Allen had been filed in February after police were called to an apartment on E. Wilson Avenue for a report that a child had been left alone.

Police wrote in their report that Allen had left the apartment, leaving a baby alone, following an argument with the child’s mother. Police said the baby was on a bed next to a magazine and loose round, while an unloaded gun was on a chair next to the bed.

Police also reported finding marijuana in the room.

The mother was interviewed and the case was turned over to Children Services at the time.

It is not known why the grand jury declined charges in the case.