WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury declined an indictment in an assault case in which the victim was left with a brain bleed.

Alexis Worrell had been charged with felonious assault in July, but Wednesday, a no bill was returned in the case, meaning there will be no charges.

The charges had stemmed from an incident in July in the 700 block of Homewood Ave. A woman there reported that Worrell beat her with a pipe.

Police said when they arrived, the woman had a cut above her eye, her tooth was knocked out, and her eye was swollen shut.

When police confronted Worrell, she said the victim and seven other girls assaulted her. Worrell did have some discoloration on her face. Worrell says she was just defending herself.