WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman received her sentence Monday for an OVI crash that seriously injured a child.

Jennifer Zurick, 49, received a 12-month prison sentence. Her license will also be suspended for a period of two years, she will have to complete a driver’s program, have an OVI offender license plate and pay a fine of $375, according to court officials.

Troopers arrested Zurick last November following a crash on North Road at Sunnybook Drive in Howland. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicle that Zurick was driving lost control around a curve and hit a utility pole.

Troopers wrote in their report that there was no evidence that the driver had tried to stop prior to the crash, despite having hit two mailboxes, a sewer cover and a stop sign. A witness at the scene also told troopers that the driver was “absolutely f***ing hammered,” the report stated.

Investigators said three of Zurick’s children were in the vehicle at the time, one of which had to be transported to Akron Children’s Hospital for a lacerated liver and spleen. The other occupants had injuries that were reportedly minor.

While troopers were conducting an inventory of the vehicle, they reported finding 11 empty 50-milliliter containers of Fireball Whisky through the front seats.

Troopers questioned Zurick about an hour after the crash and said she smelled strongly of alcohol. When asked if she drank alcohol, Zurick told investigators, “not a lot,” and when asked for more detail, she said four or five shots, the report stated. Zurick also said she began drinking at 11 a.m. and didn’t know when she stopped, according to the report.

Zurick pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI in June.