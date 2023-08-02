WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to sexually abusing a girl who was 13 at the time.

Lawrence Vickers, 42, pleaded guilty before Judge Sean O’Brien to seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of disseminating harmful to juveniles.

Sentencing will take place following a presentencing investigation.

As part of his plea, Vickers will also be designated a Tier II sex offender.

Vickers is accused of sexually abusing the victim at a Hubbard home and Hubbard Township hotel in July 2021. He was indicted secretly in November by a grand jury.

He was also accused of taking inappropriate photos of a 14-year-old girl and sending those pictures to others on his cellphone.