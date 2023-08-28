WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center has welcomed a new vascular surgeon to its team.

Dr. Ali Kimyaghalam returns to Trumbull Regional after completing his vascular surgery fellowship in New York City. He previously completed his general surgery residency at Trumbull Regional.

Kimyaghalam says he’s been busy helping patients in his first three weeks on the job.

“With the support that I have with it being a small community, I think patients can get a level of care one-on-one when you compare the care that you get in a tertiary care center where it’s a bigger hospital,” Kimyaghalam said.

Kimyaghalam is trained in advanced minimally invasive procedures to treat aortic and carotid disease.