WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren’s newest community gathering spot is celebrating its grand opening.

Urban Tap and Distillery officially cut the ribbon Friday morning. The restaurant and bar is located right on East Market Street, between Vine Avenue and Elm Road.

It’s been open for about two months now, but owner Matthew MacGregor says they’ve already had a number of return customers.

“We had no idea that it was gonna take off like it has we’re so blessed the customer base that’s came in they’ve come from warren, and all the surrounding areas,” said Matthew MacGregor, from Urban Tap.

Urban Tap currently employees about 40 people. MacGregor says once the distillery opens, that number will be closer to 80 people.