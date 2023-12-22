WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a fundraiser to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible van has now turned into a nonprofit.

“Inspiring a Difference” was granted its nonprofit status earlier this month. Danella Monsman formed the organization after several successful years raising money for medical needs not covered by insurance.

Monsman launched the Egg My Yard fundraiser back in 2021. Her daughter Krista suffers from spinal muscular atrophy type 2 and needed a wheelchair-accessible van to get her to and from her appointments. Now, Monsman wants to help other families in similar situations.

“Our nonprofit raises funds for children who have no insurance or who do have insurance but the insurance will not cover the cost of what is medically needed for them,” Monsman said.

Monsman says the organization is looking for a family in need of this assistance. Applications are being accepted through January 6, 2024. You can email Mosman at DMonsman@hotmail.com or visit the Inspiring A Difference Facebook page (formerly Wheels for Krista).