WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Warren is nearly halfway to its $100,000 goal for this year’s Red Kettle campaign, with over $45,700 in donations.

Capt. Kiley Williams said Thursday that the organization has received $10,000 more than the same time last year.

Williams says this year, there are about 12-14 bell ringing stands out in the community, compared to the seven to eight it had last year.

“We’ve had more people, some more volunteers, newer volunteers that want to be out and help us, so we’re doing OK, we’re doing alright,” Williams said.

If you’d like to help the Salvation Army of Warren reach its goal, there’s a little more than two weeks left for this year’s red kettle campaign.

According to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Volunteer website, “In most cases, our bell-ringing term begins close to Thanksgiving Day and ends on Christmas Eve. We do not ring bells on Sundays.”