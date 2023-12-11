WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fans of the Michael Stanley Band can hear the music of the iconic band at the Robins Theatre this winter.

IN THE HEARTLAND — The Music of the Michael Stanley Band will go on stage Sat. Feb. 17.

The show will feature special guests, three members of the Michael Stanley Band: Danny Powers, Gary Markasky, and Michael Gismondi.

Tickets range from $19 to $39. All tickets are reserved seating.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Robins bills IN THE HEARTLAND as more than a tribute band, saying it’s the “ultimate MSB experience.”

IN THE HEARTLAND features former members of MSB Danny Powers on Lead Guitar, Eric Brooke on Guitar and Lead Vocals, Johnny Sustar on Keyboards, Bill March on Bass, Michael Scott Nelson on Drums and Mark Rasnick on Sax.