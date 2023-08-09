WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys say they plan to present an agreed entry to the court that would allow Patricia Zarlingo to see her children.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office does not allow children under the age of 18 to visit inmates. However, under the agreed entry, Zarlingo would only be allowed to see her children in the presence of a mitigation specialist. It would allow that specialist to observe how Zarlingo interacts with her kids.

Zarlingo is one of three defendants charged with capital murder stemming from the January fire in Warren that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

She’s scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 18.