WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Chardon was sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on drug trafficking charges.

Jennifer Glasscock, 39, was sentenced to 57 to 81 months in prison after pleading guilty to 16 felony counts involving drugs. The most serious are aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

She is currently serving a prison sentence for a 2021 drug and weapons conviction out of Summit County and federal drug charges out of Lawrence County.

Glasscock had previously been sentenced in Trumbull County to 12 months in prison in a 2020 case to be served at the same time as her Summit County conviction, but she failed an “intervention in lieu of conviction” program.

This most recent conviction on the 16 counts stems from a Trumbull County traffic stop in 2021 where authorities found numerous quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycodone and other pharmaceuticals, prosecutors stated.

The federal charges are in connection to a Nov. 2020 case when a trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police stopped Glasscock in Lawrence County when she was found to have a loaded handgun, pills, 95 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of a mixture containing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, a perforated paper containing LSD and $4,000 in cash, federal prosecutors said.

She was sentenced to 60 months in prison on the federal charges in February 2023.