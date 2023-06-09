WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) group is working with another store in Warren to make fresh produce readily available.

The 960 Quick Stop, 960 Mahoning Ave. NW, is now offering fresh fruits and vegetables.

TNP Food Access Coordinator Lydia Walls said the store is important to the northwest neighborhoods for easy access.

“By bringing fresh produce to this store, we are meeting residents where they are at. Choosing healthier food options without having to go far is made possible through this initiative,” Walls said.

The produce currently available includes apples, bananas, oranges, peppers, onions, and potatoes. Customers are also encouraged to put in their requests of what they would like the store to offer.

A map of other stores working with TNP to offer fresh produce is available online.